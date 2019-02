Indian army soldiers patrol on their vehicle near the site gunfight at Pinglena village in Pulwama south of Kashmir, some 25 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 18 February 2019. Four Army soldiers including an officer and two militants were killed in ongoing a gunfight at Pinglena area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district. A civilian was also killed in the gunfight, according to local news reports. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Jammu and Kashmir policemen stand guard on the deserted street during fourth day of curfew in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, 18 February 2019. A curfew was imposed in parts of Jammu city following massive protests over the terror attack in Pulwama. According to the news reports more than 50 vehicles have been vandalized and eight vehicles set ablaze by the angry mob. At least 44 Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed and several injured when a Jaish-e-Mohammed militant rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy along Srinagar-Jammu highway at Lethpora area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on 14 February 2019, according local media reports. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Kashmiris hold banners to appeal to the visiting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to help with resolving the Kashmir dispute during his expected visit to India, in Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistani administered Kashmir, 18 February 2019. Pakistan on 18 February conferred its highest civilian award Nishan-e-Pakistan, to the crown prince of Saudi Arabia where he announced multi-billion-dollar investments to help the kingdom's traditional ally tide over financial crisis amid declining foreign exchange reserves. EPA-EFE/AMIRUDDIN MUGHAL

Indian policemen pay tribute near coffin slain policeman Abdul Rashid during his wreath laying ceremony at District Police Lines in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 18 February 2019. In an 18-hour gunfight four Army soldiers including an officer, three militants, a policeman and a civilian were killed. At least other nine forces personnel, including an army officer and a deputy inspector general of the Jammu and Kashmir police, were injured in a gunfight. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Lt Gen Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps addresses during a joint press conference at Army 15 corps headquarters in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 19 February 2019. During the press conference, security officials revealed that Jaish-e-Mohammad's top leadership in Kashmir was killed in yesterday's encounter at Pinglina village of Pulwama in south Kashmir and one of the slain militant Kamran, a Pakistani militant, was involved in February 14 suicide car bombing on CRPF convoy in which more than 40 paramilitary personnel were killed. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN