Members of the Islamic religious community Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat (AMJ) praying at the dm-Arena Rheinstetten, Germany, Sep. 2, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/UWE ANSPACH

Two United Nations human rights experts on Wednesday urged the government of Pakistan to repeal provisions in its electoral laws that they claim discriminate against the Ahmadi Muslim minority.

Although the Ahmadis consider themselves Muslims, an amendment to Pakistan's Constitution in 1974 declared them "non-Muslims", a provision that is included in the current Constitution.