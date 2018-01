UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN special representative for international migration, Louise Arbour, during the presentation of a report to the General Assembly that will serve as the basis for the negotiation this year of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, at UN headquarters in New York, United States on Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/UN PHOTO/Mark Garten

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during the presentation of a report to the General Assembly that will serve as the basis for the negotiation this year of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, at UN headquarters in New York, United States on Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/UN PHOTO/Mark Garten

The United Nations recommended to rich countries that they open themselves up to immigration or, alternatively, suffer population and economic decline, contending that they will never be able to halt the entry of immigrants, who will enter illegally if they cannot do so legally.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday presented a report to the General Assembly that will serve as the basis for the negotiation this year of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.