Turkish forensic police officers leave after taking part in the investigation of the dissapearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

The United Nations high commissioner for human rights on Tuesday urged Saudi Arabia and Turkey to make public all they know about the disappearance and alleged assassination of a dissident Saudi journalist who has not been seen since he entered the Saudi consulate building in the Turkish city of Istanbul at the start of the month.

In a statement, Michelle Bachelet welcomed the fact that joint Saudi and Turkish investigative teams were granted access to the consulate on Monday but urged for there to be a transparent inquiry into the events surrounding the disappearance of Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi, who was last seen entering his country's consulate building on Oct. 2 to fill out divorce paperwork while his fiancée waited outside.