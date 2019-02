The United Nations provided this photo of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) talking to reporters at UN headquarters in New York on Monday, Feb. 4. EFE-EPA/Mark/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The United Nations will not join any the various international initiatives now in progress to resolve the crisis in Venezuela, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday.

"The UN secretariat has decided not to be part of any of these groups in order to give credibility to our continued offer of good offices to the parties to be able at their request to help find a political solution," he told reporters.