A handout photo released by UNICEF shows a family fleeing escalating violence in Daraa sitting near a temporary tent on the southwestern border of Syria, June 21 2018. Escalating hostilities in southwest Syria endanger an estimated 750,000 people - almost half of them children. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ALAA AL-FAQIR HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Tuesday warned at a press conference in Geneva that the number of Syrian internally displaced persons in the Southern region of Daraa had reached 270,000 of which 40,000 were stranded on Syria's border with Jordan.

Last week, Syrian government forces and their allies launched an offensive against the rebels entrenched in the South Western city of Daraa, one of the remaining armed resistance strongholds in Southern Syria.