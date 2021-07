Ethiopian refugees from Tigray region at the Um Rakuba refugee camp, the same camp that hosted Ethiopian refugees during the famine in the 1980s, some 80 kilometres from the Ethiopian-Sudan border in Sudan, 30 November 2020 (issued 02 December 2020). EPA-EFE FIEL/ALA KHEIR

An Ethiopian refugee woman from Tigray region at the Um Rakuba refugee camp, the same camp that hosted Ethiopian refugees during the famine in the 1980s, some 80 kilometers from the Ethiopian-Sudan border in Sudan, 30 November 2020 (issued 02 December 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/ALA KHEIR

An Ethiopian refugee woman with her child from Tigray region wait to receive aid at the Um Rakuba refugee camp, the same camp that hosted Ethiopian refugees during the famine in the 1980s, some 80 kilometers from the Ethiopian-Sudan border in Sudan, 01 December 2020 (issued 02 December 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/ALA KHEIR

More than 400,000 people in the Ethiopian region of Tigray are experiencing famine, with another 1.8 million on the brink, the United Nations warned Friday.

Ramesh Rajasingham, acting humanitarian aid chief of the UN, warned the Security Council that the situation in the region has "worsened dramatically" in the last two weeks and the lives of many will depend on whether or not humanitarian aid can be provided immediately.