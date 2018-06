A Cambodian man collects plastic bottles and other resalable items near a dumpsite on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jun. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

The United Nations on Tuesday, the World Environment Day, warned that every year more than 400 million tons of plastic waste is produced in the world, of which only 9 percent is recycled.

According to the report, that was released in India - which is hosting this year's event - 79 percent of waste generated from plastic accumulates in landfills or in the environment, while only 9 percent is recycled and 12 percent is incinerated.