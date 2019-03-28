Philip Alston, then United Nations Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, speaks during a press conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, Jun. 04, 2010. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

The policies of the government of Laos to promote economic growth and alleviate poverty are proving to be counterproductive as they are undermining the rights of poor and marginalized groups, the United Nations warned Thursday.

Philip Alston, UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, who concluded an 11-day official tour of the country, highlighted the growth of the country's economy - above 7 percent in the last decade, according to the World Bank - but said that it was achieved at the cost of destroying livelihoods and consolidating the vulnerability of people, who are deprived access to land and other resources.