Migrant smuggling networks continue to thrive in the Asia-Pacific region where criminal networks are one step ahead of law enforcement, said a report by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, released Thursday in the Thai capital.

The report analyzes smuggling patterns and flows across the region and says "while the crime has shifted and changed appearance, it remains as potent as ever thanks to ongoing demand and the flexibility of criminal networks."