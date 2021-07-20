The United Nations' office in Myanmar warned that the current wave of Covid-19 was expected to have "devastating consequences for the health of the population and for the economy" of the country, which has plunged into chaos after a military coup in early February.

In a statement issued on Monday night, the agency highlights the "very limited testing" of between 12,000 and 15,000 per day, as a result of which "many cases are expected to be unreported" and warns that "access to hospital beds and oxygen is limited due to insufficient supplies and manpower."