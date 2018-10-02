efe-epaGeneva

United Nations humanitarian agencies on Tuesday warned that the earthquake and tsunami that hit the Indonesian island of Sulawesi three days ago has increased the danger of epidemic diseases as well as risks to unaccompanied children.

The UN and other aid agencies expressed their readiness to assist Indonesian authorities, which have said the nearest airport is expected to start receiving commercial flights on Wednesday and has prioritized help with air transport, the generation of electricity and the supply of fuel.