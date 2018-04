Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, answers questions from journalists about the Follow-up to the High Commissioner for Human Rights annual report at the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

The United Nations high commissioner for human rights on Thursday welcomed the progress in protecting human rights in Ethiopia's restive Oromia and Amhara regions, almost a month after the new prime minister was sworn in.

At the end of his official visit to Ethiopia, Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein called for further access into Oromia and Amhara in order to allow UN experts to engage with people and evaluate the human rights situation.