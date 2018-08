Photo provided by the United Nations showing John Ging, Director of Operations with the UN humanitarian affairs office, OCHA, participating in a Security Council meeting to discuss the Syrian conflict on Aug. 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/Loey Felipe/UN/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided by the United Nations showing a view of the Security Council meeting to discuss the Syrian conflict on Aug. 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/Loey Felipe/UN/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided by the United Nations showing British Ambassador Karen Pierce participating in a Security Council meeting to discuss the Syrian conflict on Aug. 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/Loey Felipe/UN/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

UN officials and key Western powers warned on Tuesday that a large-scale Syrian military offensive in that country's Idlib province could cause an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

The northwestern Syrian region is the last big bastion for rebel forces fighting the regime of President Bashar al Assad and is the next objective for the Damascus regime and its allies.