A displaced Yemeni child plays as his father registers at an evacuation center after fleeing home in the war-affected port city of Hodeidah, in Sana'a, Yemen, Nov 14, 2018. According to reports, more Yemeni families are fleeing their homes in Yemen´s western port city of Hodeidah due to fierce street fights between Houthi militias and Yemeni government troops backed by the Saudi-led military coalition. EFE-EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Displaced Yemeni women wait to register at an evacuation center after fleeing home in the war-affected port city of Hodeidah, in Sana'a, Yemen, Nov 14, 2018. According to reports, more Yemeni families are fleeing their homes in Yemen's western port city of Hodeidah due to fierce street fights between the Houthi militias and Yemeni government troops backed by the Saudi-led military coalition. EFE-EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A displaced Yemeni child waits for her mother registering at an evacuation center after fleeing home in the war-affected port city of Hodeidah, in Sana'a, Yemen, Nov 14, 2018. According to reports, more Yemeni families are fleeing their homes in Yemen's western port city of Hodeidah due to fierce street fights between the Houthi militias and Yemeni government troops backed by the Saudi-led military coalition. EFE-EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

The director of the United Nations' World Food Program urged the international community on Thursday to end the conflict in Yemen as the humanitarian agency planned a major scale-up of its food aid assistance for the civil war-torn nation.

A heartfelt plea by WFP director, David Beasley, was issued after concluding a three-day visit to Yemen, the scene of the world's current worst humanitarian crisis, as the Rome-based agency prepared to ramp up its emergency food assistance to cover 12 million people.