The director of the United Nations' World Food Program urged the international community on Thursday to end the conflict in Yemen as the humanitarian agency planned a major scale-up of its food aid assistance for the civil war-torn nation.
A heartfelt plea by WFP director, David Beasley, was issued after concluding a three-day visit to Yemen, the scene of the world's current worst humanitarian crisis, as the Rome-based agency prepared to ramp up its emergency food assistance to cover 12 million people.