UN Women and the International Olympic Committee have launched a guide aimed at avoiding sexist media coverage of female athletes at the Summer Games in Tokyo and other sporting events.
UN Women and IOC launch guide to avoid sexist sports coverage
A media guide promoted by UN Women and the International Olympic Committee aims to prevent sexist coverage of female athletes at the Summer Games in Tokyo and other sporting events. EFE
Australian world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty practices at Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, ahead of her participation in the Summer Olympics. EFE/Mike Egerton