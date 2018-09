Afghan security officials stand guard as people protest against the killings of civilians during an overnight operation by Afghan security forces, in the Chaparhar district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Mar. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghan women gather outside the provincial Governor's office during a sit-in to protest the violence in the country, in Herat, Afghanistan, Apr. 05, 2018.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said Wednesday that 12 civilians, including 10 minors, were killed in an airstrike in the central province of Maidan Wardak, although the Afghan government dismissed the claim.

The airstrike was conducted by pro-government forces in Jaghatu district on Sunday and according to UNAMA it killed 12 people from the same family, mostly women and children, aged between six and 15.