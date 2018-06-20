US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after delivering remarks to the House Republican Conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, United States, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis/Pool

US President Donald Trump's immigration policies and his decision on Tuesday to withdraw from the United Nations' Human Rights Council have triggered a nearly unanimous international and internal rejection, in what has become one of the most difficult moments of his presidency.

Recently released images showing unaccompanied and separated children locked up in cages in US Border Patrol detention centers have provoked widespread condemnation of the policy of separating undocumented immigrant parents from their children.