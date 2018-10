Passengers wait during a strike by Aviapartner baggage handlers at Zaventem international airport in Zaventem near Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Passengers wait during a strike by Aviapartner baggage handlers at Zaventem international airport in Zaventem near Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Passengers wait during a strike by Aviapartner baggage handlers at Zaventem international airport in Zaventem near Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A Belgian company that provides aircraft ground handling services on Friday launched a spontaneous strike in Belgium's main airport of Brussels-Zaventem, a spokesperson for the airport told EFE.

The ground handling service personnel working for Belgian company Aviapartner halted at 3.30 pm on Thursday, forcing around 300 passengers to sleep at the airport.