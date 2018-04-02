An exterior view of the'Justizvollzugsanstalt (JVA) Neumuenster' prison, where the former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont is detained in Neumuenster, Germany, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

A police car drives in front of the 'Justizvollzugsanstalt (JVA) Neumuenster' prison, where the former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont is detained in Neumuenster, Germany, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Catalonia sympathizer Eduardo Alonso has an Independence flag wrapped around his shoulders as he leans on an outer fence of the 'Justizvollzugsanstalt (JVA) Neumuenster' prison, where the former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont is detained in Neumuenster, Germany, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

The future of the former Catalan president who was remanded in a German jail pending a decision on Spain's extradition request remained uncertain Monday, over a week since he was arrested by police crossing into Germany from Denmark.

Carles Puigdemont is wanted by Spain to face trial for possible charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds for his alleged role in the Catalan separatist referendum and subsequent independence declaration in October that was ruled illegal by the Spanish judiciary.