Demonstrators opposed to the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at the Francisco de Paula Santander border bridge linking Venezuela with Colombia, on Feb. 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Dawn broke on Sunday at the Simon Bolivar bridge, the main border crossing point between Colombia and Venezuela, amid a tense and uncertain calm after a clash between Venezuelans - many of them shouting and calling for their country's "freedom" - who were trying to bring humanitarian aid into their country and authorities taking orders from Caracas.

On the order of Colombian President Ivan Duque, the bridge linking the Colombian city of Cucuta with Venezuela's San Antonio del Tachira was closed for two days while the damage resulting from the failed aid delivery attempt is evaluated.