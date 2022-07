A worker performs clean-up work at a beach in the district of Ventanilla, part of the Lima metropolitan area, after a 15 January 2022 oil spill. EFE/Juan Ponce/File

Around 11,000 barrels of oil spilled into the ocean and tarred Pacific Coast beaches following a Jan. 15 leak at a Peruvian refinery operated by Spanish energy company Repsol, triggering a flurry of accusations and demands that those responsible be held accountable.

But six months later, uncertainty still remains about the real environmental impact of the spill and the predicament facing thousands of affected individuals.