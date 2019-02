Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks to the media during a press conference at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand's Prime Minister on Friday refused to clarify whether he would accept the pro-junta Palang Pracharat party's nomination as prime ministerial candidate for the March 24 general elections in the country.

In his annual speech, Prayut Chan-ocha said that he will accept the nomination if Palang Pracharat's political agenda convinces him.