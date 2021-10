Drone photograph of the Christian Aid Ministries organization complex, two weeks after the kidnapping of 17 people, a group of North American missionaries and their families, in Titanyen, Haiti, 30 October 2021. EFE/ Orlando Barria

Two weeks have passed since the kidnapping in Haiti of 17 foreign missionaries by an armed gang on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, with chances for their release still uncertain.

The 16 Americans and one Canadian from the Christian Aid Ministries organization were kidnapped on Oct. 16 by the group 400 Mawozo while visiting an orphanage near Port-au-Prince.