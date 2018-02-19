Relatives of passengers of an Iran Aseman Airline flight react while gathering around a mosque at the Mehr-Abad airport in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian search operations for the wreckage of a commercial airliner entered a second day on Monday, while conflicting governmental accounts made it unclear if attempts to locate the crash site in the mountainous central province of Isfahan had been successful, according to state-run news agency IRNA.

The deputy governor of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, Yafar Gohargani, told the official IRNA agency that the wreckage of the plane had been located, but this claim was shortly refuted by the Civil Aviation Organization's director general of air operations, Mohamad Said Sharafi, who said that drones were still searching the area without results.