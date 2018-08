A high speed train sits on the tracks at Shek Kong Stabling Sidings in Hong Kong, China, 16 Aug. 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A high speed train sits on the tracks at Shek Kong Stabling Sidings in Hong Kong, China, 16 Aug. 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A high speed train sits on the tracks at Shek Kong Stabling Sidings in Hong Kong, China, 16 Aug. 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

The Hong Kong Secretary for Transport and Housing on Thursday confirmed that a new underground section of a high-speed rail link was safe and ready for public use.

The MRT Corporation, which is in charge of the project, has submitted all relevant designs, testing results and quality control records to the local authorities, who announced their approval in a press release on Thursday.