Portuguese leader of CDS-PP Assuncao Cristas during a political campaign for the upcoming legislative elections at Carvalhos Market, Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal, 02 October 2019. EFE/EPA/RUI MANUEL FARINHA

Portuguese Social Democratic Party (PSD), Rui Rio (C), during a political campaign for the upcoming legislative elections, Santa Maria da Feira, 02 October 2019. EFE/EPA/TIAGO PETINGA

PAN (Party of People, Animals and Nature) member of European Parliament Francisco Guerreiro cleans garbage at Cascais train station during a political campaign for the upcoming legislative elections at Cascais, Portugal, 02 October 2019. EFE/EPA/RODRIGO ANTUNES

Prime Minister and general secretary of the Socialist Party Antonio Costa (C-R) and Mario Centeno (2-R) during a political campaign of the Socialist Party for the upcoming legislative elections in Lisbon, Portugal, 04 October 2019. EFE/EPA/MARIO CRUZ

Portuguese Prime Minister and general secretary of the Socialist Party, Antonio Costa, gives a speech during a political campaign for the upcoming legislative elections, in Porto, northern Portugal, 04 October 2019. EFE/EPA/MÁRIO CRUZ

Over 10.8 million Portuguese voters will be eligible to cast ballots on Sunday, electing 230 lawmakers to decide on a new government in a country that has become a model of left-wing politics in Europe in recent years.

The current prime minister and leader of the Socialist Party, António Costa, goes into the election as a clear favorite, but his victory could be bittersweet if he fails to secure an absolute majority. EFE-EPA