A goat stands on the rubble of a damaged house at a tsunami devastated area in Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

The remains of a toilet building at a tsunami devastated area in Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

An underwater landslide could have caused aggravated the intensity of the tsunami triggered by a magnitude-7.5 earthquake on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, experts told EFE.

Indonesian authorities on Wednesday raised the death toll from the disaster that struck the island on Sep. 28 to 1,407.