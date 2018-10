Rescuers try to locate the bus underwater in the Yangtze River in Wanzhou in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FIlE/STR CHINA OUT

Rescuers work at the site in the Yangtze River where a bus ran off a bridge into the river in Wanzhou in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILe/STR CHINA OUT

Rescue workers, including an underwater robot, are trying to locate a bus that fell off a bridge in Chongqing municipality in southwest China into the Yangtze River, with at least 10 passengers onboard, according to a video published on the official CCTV news channel on Monday.

The bus had collided with a car before it plunged into the Yangtze, China's longest river, at around 10.00 am on Sunday killing at least two passengers.