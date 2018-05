An office worker gets on the bullet train at Tokyo station, Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 25, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/TOMOYUKI KAYA

The unemployment rate in Japan remained at 2.5 percent in April, the same number recorded in the previous month, according to data published Tuesday by the Japanese government.

The number of unemployed in the country was 1.80 million in the fourth month of the year, implying a reduction of 170,000 people or 8.6 percent year on year, according to the figures released by the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.