Unemployed migrant workers get on a transport vehicle after being employed at an outdoor labor market in Yanjiao town of Sanhe city, China's Hebei province, Feb. 09, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

Unemployment rate in urban areas in China stood at 4.8 percent in May, a 0.1 percentage decline as compared to the same month of the previous year and against April as well, reported official news agency Xinhua Thursday.

The Xinhua report quoted data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and said China's job market was stable in May, and unemployment was relatively low.