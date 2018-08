Employees of Carrefour retailer company demonstrate in front of a Carrefour Contact shop against the plan to cut some jobs and close shops in Bagneux, near Paris, France, Jun. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Protesters holding a banner "Salaries, jobs, social protection, public services. We hold it" of the French General Confederation of Labour union (General Confederation of Labour or CGT) take part in a demonstration during a nation-wide strike day affecting public services, in Marseille, France, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

The rate of unemployment in France, the eurozone's second-largest economy, fell by 0.1 percent in the second quarter of 2018 to stand at 9.1 percent of the active population, the National Institute for Statistics and Economic Studies announced Tuesday.

There was also a 0.3 percent drop in the unemployment rate over a year, according to an INSEE statement.