A view of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum designed by US architect Frank Lloyd Wright in New York, New York, USA, May 21, 2009. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

A view of the Arthur B Heurtley house designed by US architect Frank Lloyd Wright and built in 1902 in Oak Park, Illinois, USA, Jul. 13, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/TANNEN MAURY

A view of the Moore-Dugal residence designed by US architect Frank Lloyd Wright and built in 1895 and remodeled in 1923 in Oak Park, Illinois, USA, Jul. 13, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/TANNEN MAURY

A view of the Edward R. Hills house designed by US architect Frank Lloyd Wright and built in 1906 in Oak Park, Illinois, USA, Jul. 13, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/TANNEN MAURY

A view of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum designed by US architect Frank Lloyd Wright in New York, New York, USA, May 21, 2009. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Several works by iconic American architect Frank Lloyd Wright were declared World Heritage by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization on Sunday.

Eight buildings designed by the famous architect were added to the UNESCO world heritage list by the World Heritage Committee during their forty-third conference held in the capital of Azerbaijan.