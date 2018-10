The United Kingdom's High Court gave the green light on Wednesday to share the identity of a woman under investigation in the first Unexplained Wealth Order for spending 16 million pounds ($21 million) over the course of a decade in a luxury department store.

Zamira Hajiyeva, the spouse of a former chairman of the International Bank of Azerbaijan, Jahangir Hajiyev – a convicted fraudster imprisoned for embezzlement of public funds – allegedly spent the millionaire sum at Harrods over 10 years.