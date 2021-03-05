The president of the Association of Relatives of Politically Executed Persons (AFEP), Alicia Lira, is interviewed by Efe at her organization's headquarters in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

A man visits the Museum of Memory and Human Rights in Santiago, Chile, on 03 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

A poster showing photos of detainees who went missing during Gen. Augusto Pinochet's 1973-1990 dictatorship is seen at the Museum of Memory and Human Rights in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

The Chilean state apologized 30 years ago for the brutal repression of suspected political opponents during Gen. Augusto Pinochet's 1973-1990 dictatorship and spearheaded a process of democratic transition and national reconciliation, although rights organizations say key recommendations of a truth commission's report on that era have gone unfulfilled.