An armed policeman stands guard near the fence of the Taungpyo Bangladesh-Myanmar border gate where the repatriation process planned to take place in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State of western Myanmar, Jan. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is negotiating separate agreements with Bangladesh and Myanmar to ensure that the eventual repatriation of Rohingya refugees is done in compliance with the necessary international standards, the UNHCR Asia-Pacific chief said on Wednesday.

Indrika Ratwatte said it would have been ideal to sign a tripartite agreement between Bangladesh and Myanmar and the UN refugee agency, but since that did not happen, the UNHCR was trying to remedy the situation by signing two separate agreements.