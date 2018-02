Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes speaks during the opening session of the consultation meeting of Latin America and the Caribbean as a regional contribution to the Global Compact on Refugees, in Brasilia, Brazil, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

The head of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, during the opening session of the consultation meeting of Latin America and the Caribbean as a regional contribution to the Global Compact on Refugees, in Brasilia, Brazil, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

The head of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi (L), greets Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes during the opening session of the consultation meeting of Latin America and the Caribbean as a regional contribution to the Global Compact on Refugees, in Brasilia, Brazil, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

The head of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Monday offered greater cooperation for Latin American and Caribbean nations faced with increasing flows of refugees.

Filippo Grandi inaugurated in Brazil's capital a regional gathering to address a phenomenon that affects regions all over the world and which in Latin America has a new focal point with the exodus of Venezuelans fleeing the economic and humanitarian crisis in their homeland.