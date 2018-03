A Rohingya refugee returns to camp carrying relief goods at the site of the newly extended refugee camps at Kutupalong in UKhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Newly arrived Rohingya refugees stand near a school in front of extended camps at Kutupalong in UKhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Over view of the extended camps for the newly arrived Rohingya refugees at Kutupalong in UKhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Watchtowers, marked transit corridors and response teams are some of the initiatives of a project that was launched Friday to protect Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, where at least a dozen people have been killed in elephant attacks in recent months.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Union for Conservation of Nature jointly launched the project to prevent rising human-elephant conflict in these areas.