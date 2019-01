A Saudi Arabian national flag flies next to a Thai national flag outside the Saudi embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

UNHCR representative Giuseppe De Vincentiis walks at a transit hotel inside Suvaranabhumi international airport where Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, a Saudi Arabian girl seeking asylum has barricaded herself in a hotel room, in Samut Prakan province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A handout photo made available by the Thai Immigration Bureau shows Saudi woman who seeking for asylum Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun (L) chats with Thai Immigration Police Chief Surachet Hakparn (R) at the Suvarnabhumi international airport in Samut Prakan province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/THAI IMMIGRATION BUREAU HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Australia said Wednesday that the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has urged it to consider a Saudi girl, whose detention in Bangkok airport caused a global outcry, for refugee resettlement.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, who was escaping to Australia after her family allegedly threatened to kill her for refusing to get married and renouncing Islam, had arrived in Bangkok on Saturday, where she was detained for deportation to Kuwait on Monday.