United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein talks to journalists shortly afterthe Jakarta International Conversation on Human Rights in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAST IRHAM

United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein (C) talks to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (not in picture) during their meeting at Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ADI WEDA

United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein (2-L) talks to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (2-R) during their meeting at Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ADI WEDA

United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein talks to journalists during a press conference at the UN office in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein (R) arrives for a press conference at the UN office in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights announced Wednesday his office will send a team to investigate reports of human rights violations in eastern Indonesia's Papua province, where a separatist conflict is underway.

Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said there were reports of serious human rights abuses and it was important to probe these allegations.