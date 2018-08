An overview of the crowded camp near Tangkhali, Ukhiya, Bangladesh, Sept. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the United Nations Development Programme Wednesday urged Myanmar to repatriate Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh.

On Jun. 6, the UNHCR and UNDP signed a memorandum of understanding designed to create favorable conditions for Rohingya refugees to return to their places of origin or of their choice.