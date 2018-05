Singer and Unicef goodwill ambassador Cesar Costa speaks on May 9, 2018, in Mexico City at the presentation of the organization's annual report on the situation of Mexican children and teens. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

More than half of Mexican children and teens live in poverty, Unicef said Wednesday in the presentation of its annual report.

Some 19.6 million minors (51.1 percent of Mexico's total) are facing this problem and, of those, "two of every 10 are in extreme poverty," according to the report, which is based on figures from the National Council for Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval).