Rohingya children wait for their parents to receive aid at the Balukhali food distribution centre near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, Dec. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Tracey Nearmy AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rohingya children play with plastic jars and bottles in the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, Dec. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A woman waits to see a doctor at a Save the Children health clinic in the Jamtoli refugee camp near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, Dec. 12, 2017.EPA-EFE/FILE/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The health and safety of more than 520,000 Rohingya children in overcrowded camps and informal settlements in Bangladesh will be endangered even more with the approach of the cyclone and monsoon seasons, the United Nations Children's Fund warned Tuesday.

According to the United Nations agency, tropical cyclones between March and July, and September and December, together with monsoon rains that starts from June, can trigger cholera outbreaks, Hepatitis E and malaria, and increase the risk of flooding and landslides.