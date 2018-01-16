The health and safety of more than 520,000 Rohingya children in overcrowded camps and informal settlements in Bangladesh will be endangered even more with the approach of the cyclone and monsoon seasons, the United Nations Children's Fund warned Tuesday.
According to the United Nations agency, tropical cyclones between March and July, and September and December, together with monsoon rains that starts from June, can trigger cholera outbreaks, Hepatitis E and malaria, and increase the risk of flooding and landslides.