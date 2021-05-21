A man walks in an empty street of Thamel, a major tourist hub in Kathmandu, during a COVID-19 lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal, 20 May 2021. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A girl selling snacks waits for customers in an empty street of Thamel, a major tourist hub in Kathmandu, during a COVID-19 lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal, 20 May 2021. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Commuters cross the deserted street during a 15-day lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic crisis in Kolkata, Eastern India, 21 May 2021. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a Kashmiri woman for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing, at Khag village, in central Kashmir's Budgam district, some 50km from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 20 May 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

People register before receiving a dose of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine against Covid-19, during the second phase of Pakistan's coronavirus vaccination drive in Islamabad, Pakistan, 20 May 2021. The Pakistani government tightened restrictions on 29 March, amid a new Covid-19 wave in the country battling a delay in anti-coronavirus vaccines. EFE-EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

