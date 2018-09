A Yemeni child holds a pro-peace placard during a campaign calling for peace in the war-torn country, at a market in the old quarter of Sana'a, Yemen, 05 September 2018. Yemeni activist and artist Haifa Subay, 27, has launched a 'Dove Campaign' to highlight the victims of over three years of the war in Yemen and encourage people to get more involved in promoting peace and raising awareness of the ongoing war between the internationally recognized Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels, which led to the deaths of over 6,600 civilians and left 22 million people in urgent need of aid since 2015. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

