Henrietta Fore (C), head of the United Nations children's fund (UNICEF), arrives at Sittwe airport, Rakhine state, western Myanmar, Jan.29, 2019. EPA-EFE/NYUNT WIN

The head of the United Nations children's fund on Tuesday visited Myanmar's volatile Rakhine state, a day after she urged the authorities to implement the recommendations of the panel headed by former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan to resolve Rohingya crisis.

Henrietta Fore, the UNICEF Executive Director, became the first head of the UN children's fund to visit Myanmar in over 30 years. She visited a camp for displaced persons in Sittwe, Rakhine's capital.