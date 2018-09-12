Mexico's slow pace in rebuilding schools damaged by the September 2017 earthquakes means that many students are still attending classes just a few days per week, a situation that fosters dropping out, according to a report published Wednesday by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).
In its report on the humanitarian situation of Mexican children and teenagers a year after the Sept. 7 and 19 quakes, UNICEF emphasized the continued existence of the temporary classrooms created to provide classes for children until their schools were rebuilt.