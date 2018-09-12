Students in the Lomas del Valle neighborhood attend classes at a temporary classroom in the municipality of Acapulco, Mexico, on 12 September 2018. The slow reconstruction of the Mexican schools affected by the September 2017 earthquakes means that many students still attend classes only a few days a week, which fosters more dropouts, according to a report published by UNICEF. EFE-EPA/David Guzman

Mexico's slow pace in rebuilding schools damaged by the September 2017 earthquakes means that many students are still attending classes just a few days per week, a situation that fosters dropping out, according to a report published Wednesday by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

In its report on the humanitarian situation of Mexican children and teenagers a year after the Sept. 7 and 19 quakes, UNICEF emphasized the continued existence of the temporary classrooms created to provide classes for children until their schools were rebuilt.