A group of Rohingya refugee children stand at a makeshift camp in Teknuf in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Rohingya refugee girl poses for a photograph with other children at a makeshift camp in Teknuf in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

An estimated 19.4 million children in Bangladesh, including half a million Rohingya children, are exposed to the most detrimental and hazardous consequences of climate change, UNICEF said Friday.

In a report released in Dhaka, Geneva and New York, UNICEF said more resources and innovative programs were urgently needed to avert the danger that climate change posed to poor Bangladeshi children.