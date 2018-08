Rohingya people share food during the Eid al-Adha celebrations at Thet Kel Pyin Muslim internally displaced person (IDPs) camp near Sittwe of Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 22 August 2018. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A Rohingya boy carries fresh meat during the Eid al-Adha celebrations at Thet Kel Pyin Muslim internally displaced person (IDPs) camp near Sittwe of Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 22 August 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A Rohingya refugee returnes to camp carrying relief goods at the site of the newly extended refugee camps at Kutupalong in UKhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 12 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned Wednesday, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Myanmar government's brutal crackdown on the Muslim Rohingya minority, that the Rohingya children are facing the danger of becoming a "lost generation."

"We're talking about risking the loss or potential loss of a generation of Rohingya children," UNICEF spokesperson Simon Ingram said at a press conference in Geneva.