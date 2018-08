Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina (R) talks to the US ambassador Marcia Bernicat (L) during a tribute ceremony to the victims of the 01 July hostage taking at the Holey Artisan Bakery, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jul. 04, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

An unidentified group of men pelted stones at a car in which the outgoing United States Ambassador to Bangladesh, was traveling, several sources told EFE on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 11.00 pm on Saturday when Marcia Bernicat, who is set to finish her term this month after four years in the country, was returning from a farewell dinner organized by a civil society advocacy group, SHUJAN.